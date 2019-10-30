  • SCS board votes to close Southwest Early College High School

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County School board has voted to revoke the charter for Southwest Early College High School.

    The school will remain open until May 2020. 

    During tonight's meeting the board adjusted the closure date from November to May. 

    A recent Shelby County Schools investigation found 60% of teachers were unlicensed or teaching without a waiver. 

    The school also wasn't providing resources for some special education students, according to the investigation.  

