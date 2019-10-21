SCS cancels some after-care and after school activities due to power outages

After-care and after-school activities have been canceled at 7 SCS schools Monday due to power outages.
- Balmoral-Ridgeway ES Evans ES
- Goodlett ES
- Knight Road ES
- Oakhaven ES
- Ridgeway MS
- Westhaven ES
According to the district, normal dismissal procedures apply.
Staff will remain until all students are picked up.
