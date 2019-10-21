  • SCS cancels some after-care and after school activities due to power outages

    By: Jennifer Allmon

    Updated:

    After-care and after-school activities have been canceled at 7 SCS schools Monday due to power outages.

    • Balmoral-Ridgeway ES Evans ES 
    • Goodlett ES 
    • Knight Road ES 
    • Oakhaven ES 
    • Ridgeway MS 
    • Westhaven ES 

    According to the district, normal dismissal procedures apply.

    Staff will remain until all students are picked up.
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories