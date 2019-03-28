0 SCS cuts days from school calendar, adds longer breaks

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools students will have a shorter school year with more half days and longer breaks in 2019-20.

The school board decided to let students be off for a week during Thanksgiving and two weeks for winter break.

“My kids keep me motivated and I’d rather have my kids home with me any day to know if they are safe,” said mother Tina Grant.

Grant said she is thrilled to spend more time with her two kids and is already planning trips for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We always go to Panama City beach or different places, I take them to Dallas, Texas,” said Grant.

The school year will also be five days shorter and includes eight half days.

The Tennessee Department of Education Student Membership and Attendance manual said districts are required to have 180 days for the school year.

The manual explains districts can schedule three abbreviated days in that period.

“I think it’s okay with me,” said Grant.

A spokesperson with SCS said the district meets state standards because its school days are 30 minutes longer than what is required.

The spokesperson explains this adds up to a total of 13 extra days for the school year, which allows them to be flexible with the number of calendar days in school.

Some parents believe the half days might cause a strain on some families.

“On all of the half days I also work a half day at my job so that won’t be a problem for me and my family, but I know for a lot of parents it will be a problem for them,” said parent Kita Cooley.

Cooley said during Thanksgiving she isn’t off the entire week because she works.

“We don’t take off a whole week. I did like three days but now those other days I’ll have to find a place for them to go,” said Cooley.

SCS said during the breaks students also have the chance to take classes on math, reading or other subjects if they are falling behind.

