SCS elementary school dismissing early due to power outage

A local elementary is dismissing early due to a lack of power.
The neighborhood where Ross Elementary is located is currently experiencing a power outage.
The school will dismiss at 12 p.m.
"Normal dismissal will be followed and lunch is being served. We apologize for the short notice, but we believe this is the best decision for the students. Staff will stay on site until all students are dismissed," Shelby County Schools said.
