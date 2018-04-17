SCS employee drags 7-year-old off school bus by his feet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mom sent FOX13 video that shows her seven-year-old son being dragged off a Shelby County school bus.
The incident, which happened April 12, involved students at Robert R. Church Elementary School.
"Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my soon of the school bus," the boy's mother told FOX13. " Her son recorded it."
Shelby County Schools told FOX13 the teacher was breaking up a fight just before the camera started recording.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
However, the child's mother said her son was not part of that fight and claims the district didn't tell her about the incident until days later. She told FOX13 her son was seriously injured and doesn't want to go back to school.
"He had a concussion and his back was bruised," the mother said.
Trending stories:
- Affidavit: Police officers tried to sneak drugs into Memphis, caught during undercover sting
- Man killed in shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Shelby County Schools is investigating the matter. The teacher in the video is off the job while the investigation is underway.
Below is the complete statement from Shelby County Schools:
An employee from Robert R. Church Elementary is being investigated based on reports of forcibly removing a student from a bus while breaking up a fight last week. We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities. Per standard District procedure, this employee has been removed from the school while the matter is being investigated.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}