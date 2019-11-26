0 SCS gets a mix of good and bad grades on 2018-2019 education report card

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The annual state education report card is out and it’s a mixture of good and bad news for Shelby County.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the Shelby County School District saw improvements in the TNReady test scores.

The state report card showed increases in math, English, and social studies scores.

Education advocates say the numbers are better than last year but not as good as the state’s average.

“There was a better process for TNReady this year and for the state test implementation, so hopefully we can continue that for another year and see where our students are at and really start to apply that data for better serving our students,” said Cardell Orrin.

Orrin is the Executive Director of Stand for Children, a non-profit education advocacy organization focused on ensuring all students receive a high quality, relevant education.

Over the past few years, suspensions have been trending downward. But last year, SCS had more in and out of school suspensions and a decrease in expulsions.

District staff told FOX13 schools are moving toward more social and emotional learning and training, which has had an impact on discipline.

“With our principles, we look at progressive discipline so when a child does something that’s inappropriate, they’re getting the right response and really how we support those students throughout the whole process,“ said Shawn Page, SCS Chief of Academic Operations of Student Support.

The district had the largest increase in the number of students who are missing 10 or more days of school.

“One of the barriers could be that there are things going on in the community, in the neighborhood, or in the home that are impacting the child coming to schools,” Page said.

The state is also tracking whether students are ready for college or careers after they leave SCS. The report showed almost 20% of SCS students who graduated last year were ready for the next step. The state average is about 40%.



To see SCS’s education report card, click here.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.