SCS holds free immunization clinic

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Students had the chance to get their required vaccinations for free at a back to school immunization clinic on Wednesday. 

    In January, data from the Tennessee Department of Health showed more than 600 kindergarten students were allowed to enroll in Shelby County Schools without complete documents showing they received all their vaccines.

