0 SCS interim superintendent appears at board meeting, avoids questions about investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is pushing for answers after the Interim Superintendent of Shelby County Schools dodged our questions about a recent external investigation.

As FOX13 reported last week, SCS received a semi-anonymous sexual harassment complaint regarding Dr. Joris Ray last fall and an outside law firm investigated it.

This external investigation ended last week and stated those allegations against Ray were determined to be unfounded and without merit.

When FOX13 asked the district for a sit-down interview with Ray about last night's findings, a media relations spokesperson said Ray would talk about them during today's work session.

But that did not happen, as he slipped out of the meeting before FOX13 or any other Memphis reporter had a chance to ask him anything.

Before the meeting adjourned, FOX13's cameras were rolling when Ray left the school board's work session.

FOX13 rushed out into the hallway to ask Ray about the results of an external investigation, which cleared him of a sexual harassment claim.

When FOX13 asked about Ray, a police officer said he had already left.

Natalia Powers, the district's chief communications officer, was asked why Ray left the meeting without addressing the media.

"Yeah, it's up to him to decide, but at this time we don't have any further comment than to share what is already being shared, what's already been shared through our statement and his personal statements," Powers said.

FOX13 asked Powers if she thinks the community deserves to hear from the superintendent personally.

"That's what the personal statemnt does and that's what the district statement does and that's why the document was even released and the full investigation released," Powers said. We're trying to be as transparent as possible with the public."

Below is the full statement issue by Ray regarding the external investigation:

“Personally, I’m disappointed that these claims are being made. They are false and have no validity. An independent, outside organization has looked into these claims and determined they are not true. I am in support of releasing the findings to clear up this misinformation. This is distracting from the mission of serving and educating children. Our parents, our District, and most importantly, our students deserve our complete support. For 22 years, I have dedicated my life ensuring our community is the best that it can be, and going forward that will not change.”

