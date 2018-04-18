0 SCS investigating allegations of bus video cover up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One day after FOX13 news first aired video of a child being dragged off a bus, Shelby County School leaders say they are also investigating allegations of a cover-up.

In the video, a seven-year-old boy is dragged out of his seat and carried off the bus upside down, by one leg.

The boy’s parents told FOX13 they thought the Robert R. Church Elementary administrators were trying to cover-up the incident, because they did not admit to any wrongdoing until 24 hours later, after parents obtained cell phone video.

Right now, no one has been fired or charged with any crime. Shelby County Schools is investigating the incident internally

The child's parents said they took their son to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and he had bruises on his back and a concussion.

“I saw the video, and obviously it's disturbing. But I don't want to comment on it because the employee does have due process rights,” said SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson. “But if you do harm to kids or you mistreat kids, there are going to be serious consequences. You cannot work here.”

“Are Robert R. Church employees, like principles and administration, are they going to be investigated as well,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Anybody alleged to have done anything wrong, whether it's the actual video itself or allegations of a cover-up, or any of that, will certainly be investigated. That is just intolerable,” said Hopson.

An SCS spokesperson told FOX13 there are cameras in every single SCS bus, and that the bus video from is being reviewed by internal affairs as part of the investigation.

