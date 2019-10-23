0 SCS launch new campaign to teach students about school threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools announced Wednesday the launch of the SCS School Threats Campaign.

The goal is to educate parents and students on the consequences that can happen from making a threat to a school, according to SCS Superintendent Joris Ray.

Ray also wants this campaign to help students who are being bullied.

“We know some days can be tough for students,” Ray said. “We want them to be able to vent to friends on social media.”

However, Ray made it very clear the school system will not tolerate any threats made.

“Real or fake, this is not good period, for the educational system,” Ray said. “We’re here to support students. We’re here to help them get the help they need.”

The school system said they have seen a decrease in school threats made from last year but, they have seen a small increase in threats the last few weeks.

“It has a tremendous impact on student attendance,” Ray said. “That correlates to academic achievement. We need students in school every day."

The superintendent said the school system wants students to be able to share their frustrations with teachers, staff members or administrators, but making it clear that no threat will be tolerated.

Ray told us that when a threat is made, it takes a lot of resources to determine if the threat is credible or not.

“Its countless man-hours to investigate,” Ray said. “You have to follow the police department, the Sheriff’s department, sometimes the FBI because all threats are taken seriously.”

The school system is pleading for parents and students to report any threats seen online to teachers or administrators. You can also report threats by texting 274-637.

We have requested the number of threats made to schools in the last few weeks, how many have been this school year, how many threats are related to bullying and if any students have been expelled from making a threat.

We will update this story when we hear back from the school system.

