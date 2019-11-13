0 SCS lead testing renews call to address $500M deferred maintenance list

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - There are now 35 Shelby County Schools that tested positive for traces of lead in some of its water sources.

Part of the problem may be the age of the pipes in these older facilities. SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said one of the schools testing positive for lead is 100 years old.

"We have over half a billion dollars in deferred maintenance and I'm going to do something about it," said Ray.

School board members say the Reimagine 901 Plan would tear down older schools, possibly ones dealing with lead issues, and build new ones in its place

FOX13 asked board members where they would get funding for the new facilities.

"New money will, of course, be an ask, and that we'll be asking county commissioners as well as other funding, but we're excited we're looking forward to it. When you talk about building something new people don't fight you on money. They want to see our school districts do better, they want to see new schools," said Dr. Althea Greene, SCS Board member.

Since the testing is mandatory by the state, FOX13 also reached out to members of the Shelby County Delegation about the recent test results and the push for new buildings.

Rep. G.A. Hardaway said there is some money at the state level that could be used to address the deferred maintenance list, but he says the first priority is the lead testing results. He said funding for districts with positives lead tests hasn't been discussed yet.

"But I promise you it's going to happen tonight because I'm going to place a call to the Governor tonight and I can pretty much guarantee that the same level of concern exists among the rest of my Shelby County legislative delegation members," said Hardaway.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.