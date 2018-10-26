  • SCS leader recognized as one of the top superintendents in the nation

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The head of Shelby County Schools is being recognized as a top urban superintendent in the nation.

    Dorsey Hopson is one of the top ten finalists for the Green-Garner award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in urban education.

     

     

    Hopson and other finalists were honored at a ceremony in Baltimore.

    The award went tot he superintendent of Miami-Dade County Schools.

