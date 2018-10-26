SCS leader recognized as one of the top superintendents in the nation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The head of Shelby County Schools is being recognized as a top urban superintendent in the nation.
Dorsey Hopson is one of the top ten finalists for the Green-Garner award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in urban education.
Honored to be a finalist for CGCS award for top urban superintendent in the nation. Congrats to @MiamiSup for winning the award. He’s a class act and awesome leader. Special thanks to @lovesblessing @MiskaClayBibbs @JoyceDorse @MicMcKiss @SCSJonesD2 for attending!!! pic.twitter.com/Ypb8lA6xLf— Dorsey Hopson, II (@SCSSupt) October 26, 2018
Hopson and other finalists were honored at a ceremony in Baltimore.
The award went tot he superintendent of Miami-Dade County Schools.
We are so proud of our @SCSSupt for being named to the group of 10 amazing Green-Garner Award finalists from across the country, and congratulations to Alberto Carvalho of @MDCPS! Check out our SCS team representing in Charm City! #SCSis901 pic.twitter.com/mzhQAhQt39— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) October 26, 2018
