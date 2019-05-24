0 SCS leaders break ground on new $29 million elementary school in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools leaders broke ground on a new school in South Memphis Thursday.

Three schools will consolidate to make up the new Alcy Elementary School, leaving two school buildings vacant in the area.

Mayor Lee Harris brought up the conversation of the county taking over the boarded-up Vance Middle School late last year.

School board leaders told FOX13 they are working out a plan that will involve people in the community to decide what should happen with the future empty buildings.

SCS and Shelby County leaders turned the dirt on the land that will be home to the brand new $29 million Alcy Elementary.

“The more we see this happen, the more we want county commissioners to step up and understand we need funding to make this happen,” said board member Miska Clay-Bibbs.

The new school will also serve students from Magnolia and Charjean Elementary schools.

Bibbs said there is a plan for the old buildings.

“To be honest, we have some that need to be demolished already. We have a list that we are working on, we have been working to get those done,” said Bibbs.

This is the third time consolidation has left school buildings empty and boarded up.

In late 2018, Harris talked about the county buying another vacant school building to reduce the blight in South Memphis.

“I think it’s a great idea. I believe the last time we had this conversation it was about Vance Middle School, and we were able to work through the issues,” Harris said.

FOX13 crews counted at least five vacant school buildings in South Memphis alone.

Harris told FOX13 that SCS is planning to demolish Vance Middle School.

The new Alcy Elementary will open in Fall 2020.

