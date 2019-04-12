SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - District leaders told FOX13 they met with the parents of a high school student who took his own life last week.
Fernando Montiel was a student at White Station High School. He was an active member of ROTC.
Montiel's family said he loved to play video games with his five brothers and sisters.
His death comes as the district faces questions about bullying.
SCS leaders meet with parents after a teen took his own life.
