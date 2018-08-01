SCS making sure buildings are good to go for first day of school

While teachers work to get their classrooms ready for the new school year, other employees work to make sure the rest of the building is prepared.
FOX13 spoke to Shelby County School’s Director of Custodial and Grounds Operations Isaac Wright. He said they start working on maintenance issues the day after Memorial Day.
“As far as maintenance in the classrooms and cleaning in the classrooms, it’s a little harder to do when the students are around, so summer is the best time to do some deep cleaning,” he said.
They deal with plumbing, electrical, structural maintenance. They also cover pest and grounds control.
“We feel that if we have better schools, that will create better students and ultimately better communities," he said.
Around 1500 employees work in the school’s cafeterias. They are preparing for an influx of meals. Schools serve breakfast, lunch, and in some cases dinner for after school program kids.
School starts back August 6 for SCS students.
