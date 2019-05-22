SCS middle school dismissing early due to air conditioner maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherwood Middle School will be dismissing at 1 p.m. due to air conditioner maintenance, according to Shelby County Schools.
School officials have notified families.
Buses will pick up bus riders and the school's staff will stay as long as needed to make sure students are dismissed early.
