  • SCS middle school dismissing early due to heating issues

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local middle school is releasing students early because of how cold it is inside the building.

    Havenview Middle will close at 11:15 today due to heating issues in multiple areas of the building.

    Crews will be working on the heating system for the rest of the day.

    They did not say how long it would take to get it fixed. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

