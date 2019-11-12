SCS monitoring weather conditions, will decide if schools are closing tomorrow morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is monitoring the current weather conditions to decide whether or not to close schools.
According to a press release, a decision will be made via social media no later than 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SCS is considering an opening delay or a full closure.
FOX13 will continue to share updates on any school or business closings.
