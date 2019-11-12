  • SCS monitoring weather conditions, will decide if schools are closing tomorrow morning

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is monitoring the current weather conditions to decide whether or not to close schools. 

    According to a press release, a decision will be made via social media no later than 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

    SCS is considering an opening delay or a full closure. 

    FOX13 will continue to share updates on any school or business closings. 

