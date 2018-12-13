SCS names new interim superintendent

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools has named an interim Superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray.
Previously, Dr. Ray was the assistant superintendent for SCS.
Other nominations for the position included Lin Johnson, SCS chief financial officer, and Dr. Carol Johnson, previous SCS Superintendent.
Our School Board unanimously voted tonight to name Dr. Joris Ray Interim Superintendent. Dr. Ray is a lifelong educator, academic leader and respected public education advocate in Memphis. Above all, he's a supporter of students and educators. We couldn't be more proud! #SCSis901 pic.twitter.com/bTOSlxftfb— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) December 13, 2018
#NEW: @SCSK12Unified interim Superintendent is Dr. Joris Ray. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/y25WFqr2mA— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 13, 2018
And there you have it folks! Dr. Joris Ray with outgoing @SCSSupt and the rest of the school board @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/V7QEPlNL1V— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 13, 2018
