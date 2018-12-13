  • SCS names new interim superintendent

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools has named an interim Superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray.

    Previously, Dr. Ray was the assistant superintendent for SCS.

    Other nominations for the position included Lin Johnson, SCS chief financial officer, and Dr. Carol Johnson, previous SCS Superintendent.

     

     

     

     

     

     

