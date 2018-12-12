0 SCS new consolidation plan would close 28 schools, build 10 new ones over next decade

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Outgoing Shelby County School Superintendent Dorsey Hopson's new consolidation plan would close 28 schools and build 10 new ones over the next decade.

“This could be a game changer for the community when we start talking about 15,000 mostly black and brown inner-city kids in new facilities,” said Hopson.

The school board didn't approve anything on Tuesday, but this is Hopson's last major proposal as the district's leader.

In addition to closing schools, Hopson's proposal includes building additions to five schools and rezoning 22 more.

Hopson said those changes would lead to a list of potential savings.

“15,000 kids in new facilities. We'd save about $20 million a year in operating cost that we could invest back into the schools and then we'd save about $100 million in deferred maintenance,” said Hopson.

Hopson told FOX13 this plan could cost county commissioners about $700 million over the next 10 to 12 years.

“First, the [school] board has to agree to move forward with this plan but most importantly, the county commissioners have to agree to fund this new plan because it’s not just about closing schools, it’s about building new schools,” said Hopson.

Shelby County school board member Stephanie Love said she's all for new facilities, but she said a good education is more than a building.

“We want to make sure the community needs are met and most importantly, making sure the academic needs are met. When we have students leave one struggling school and they’re merged into another struggling schools what we don't want to happen is to have those students fall further behind,” said Love.

Schools that could potentially close:

E E Jeter K-8

Northaven Elementary

Lucy Elementary

Woodstock Middle

Bolton High

Egypt Elementary

Trezevant High

Raleigh-Egypt 6-12

Oakshire Elementary

Gardenview Elementary

Shady Grove Elementary

Bethel Grove Elementary

Dunbar Elementary

Cherokee Elementary

Wooddale High

Sheffield High

Oakhaven High

Crump Elementary

Ross Elementary

Alton Elementary

Westwood High

Hamilton Middle

Goodlett Elementary

Knight Road Elementary

Charjean Elementary

Magnolia Elementary

New schools proposed:

New school in the current Alcy Elementary campus

New school in the current Goodlett Elementary campus

New elementary school in Orange Mound

New K-12 school in the Raleigh-Egypt area

New K-8 school in Woodstock area

New J.P. Freeman Optional School

New elementary school in Hickory Hill area

New high school in Cordova area

New high school in Parkway Village area

School additions:

Whitehaven Elementary

Winchester Elementary

Brownsville Road Elementary

Grandview Heights Middle

Lucie E. Campbell Elementary

