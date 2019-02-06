0 SCS officials appealing postseason ban of several Memphis basketball teams after massive fights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools officials are heading to the TSSAA headquarters Thursday to appeal the decisions to ban several basketball teams from playing in postseason tournaments.

Four schools were banned after multiple fights at high school basketball games across Memphis on the same night on Jan. 25.

RELATED: Four Memphis high schools banned from playing basketball after fights

Six teams were involved in the fights, but only four of them are facing postseason bans:

Fairley High School

Westwood High School

Wooddale High School

Melrose High School

The punishments could be reduced, kept the same, or they could face additional punishments.

After the fights in January, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association decided those four teams will not compete in the playoffs this season and next season.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It hurts because we just want to play basketball. We just want to do what we love,” said Jailon Minor, a player for Westwood High. “One game could determine if I’ll be a McDonald’s worker or a star athlete.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Hundreds involved in fights at 3 high school basketball games on same night in Memphis

SCS officials are trying to change the association’s ruling for three of the schools that were banned – excluding Fairley.

It is unclear why Fairley High has not requested a hearing.

All four teams can finish out this season, but they will not be able to play in the playoffs this year or next year.

The hearing will take place Thursday at TSSAA’s headquarters in Heritage.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.