SCS officials implementing new policy to improve early literacy

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - With just 27 percent of third grade students testing as proficient in English language arts, the Shelby County School District has decided to make some changes.

“The new policy is really to put those guardrails in place for students before they enter third grade,” SCS chief academic officer Dr. Antonio Burton said.

The revised promotion and retention policy will require second grade students to meet eight of 12 success bench marks.

These are broken down between grades and multiple forms of assessment. Summer school is required for students who don’t meet the criteria.

If it isn’t met in summer school, students will be required to repeat second grade for the first quarter the next school year.

Burton said these students will also receive intensive support.

“We also will be doing non-stop progress monitoring of where kids are,” he said. “We will also be doing intervention supports of our students, and we'll have like really quality checks throughout the school year.”

Burton said targeting children in between second and third grade is key for long-term academic success.

“When you think about second grade you're still learning to read,” he said. “But when they walk into third grade, teachers are expecting students to really already have those skills mastered.”

Burton adds that fostering early literacy now will impact the future of many.

“We can have a more proficient workforce. We can actually recruit more companies to come in,” Burton said. “Our graduation rates will improve. Dropout rate will drastically decrease.

“We also will really reduce kids that’s going into a life of crime.”

