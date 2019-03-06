0 SCS officials propose policy to hold back more second graders who can't read

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is discussing rules to make it more difficult for second graders to advance to third grade if they are not ready.

Many parents said they support the idea. The proposed policy addresses literacy.

For quite some time, a number of SCS students have been struggling when it comes to reading. On the district level, officials want to change that.

One mother of three children in elementary school told FOX13 she understands the importance of addressing an issue impacting thousands of kids in Shelby County.

“We read aloud all the time, as much as I possibly can find any time for reading picture books or story books or anything,” said Molly Patton. “They should make sure that kids know how to read.”

The “Early Literacy Policy” proposal, introduced by SCS officials, would make it impossible for second graders to move to third grade if they can’t read.

According to TN Ready, nearly 75 percent of third graders are reading below grade level. The proposal would require students to meet eight of 12 points.

It includes passing report card grades in English each quarter. Students would also have to pass assessments that measure growth in reading readiness.

“I would hate for kids to be moved on when they’re not ready or prepared for the work that they’re going to be doing,” said Patton.

Students who do not meet the criteria can attend summer school.

SCS board member Stephanie Love told FOX13 that although the policy only focuses on second graders, the district should consider a plan of action for all grade levels.

