0 SCS parents react to DOJ no longer overseeing Juvenile Justice center

The Department of Justice has ended its agreement to oversee the Shelby County Juvenile Justice Center. It began oversight after a report found failings in the system including discrimination against black children, unsafe confinement conditions, and lack of due process.

In the last six years, bit by bit, DOJ has relinquished more and more control back to the system. But Shelby County Commission Board Chairman, Van Turner, said only half of the items on the compliance list for equal protection have been met.

“I think this is a sad day in this community,” he said. “I think the Department of Justice has incorrectly pulled its oversight. And I think we should all be alarmed at such a sudden and abrupt removal of oversight when there are still several issues which need to be addressed.”

Adding they will continue to fight to make sure that the rights of juveniles are not being violated.

While Juvenile Court Judge, Dan Michael, sent us a statement supporting the move. It says in part: “ I stand by that decision. Juvenile Court will move forward with the changes that were made in partnership with the Department of Justice.”

Just hours after that DOJ announcement, Shelby County School District met with parents at the Guest House at Graceland for a rescheduled town hall meeting, in which one of the topics of conversation was none other than juvenile justice.

“The conversation around juvenile justice is important because our students are making decisions every day and we want to make sure they’re in a position to make the best decisions for themselves,” said Readiness 901 Coordinator, Erin Luster Saturday.

FOX13 asked Shelby County School District Parent, Barbara Hawkins, what she thought of the dissolving relationship.

“It hurt me as a parent, as a grandparent, as someone who has seen it from both sides of the spectrum. I’m just very disheartened that came down in the wake of what’s going on across the board, across the country, not just in Shelby County. I’m just very disheartened,” she replied.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division said in part “Shelby County made commendable efforts to improve its juvenile justice system. The Department is pleased to see Shelby County and its local elected officials embrace and show public commitment to continuing the reforms it has made.”



