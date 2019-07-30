SCS principal placed on leave after 'allegations of inappropriate behavior,' internal email says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County Schools principal has been placed on paid leave after he engaged in ‘inappropriate conduct,” according to an internal email.
Manassas high principal, Otis Clayton, is facing the allegations but, no other information has been released, according to an internal email by the school district's superintendent.
SCS said the allegations do not involve a student at his school.
FOX13 obtained a letter from Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray which said in part,
"It’s been brought to my attention that there is an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement concerning various allegations of inappropriate behavior (not involving a student) made against Dr. Otis Clayton, Principal of Manassas High School.
Dr. Clayton has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation into these allegations.
I have immediately removed Dr. Clayton as principal at Manassas. A meeting with the staff at the school is scheduled tomorrow morning."
