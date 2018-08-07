SCS principal suspended after harassment accusations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 speaks with SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson concerning this situation. WATCH the full interview today at 5 and 6.
Officials told FOX13 the principal of Kingsbury High School has been suspended.
Principal Terry Ross was placed on leave Monday afternoon.
Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson told FOX13 the principal was accused of harassment and grade-changing May of this year.
Hopson told FOX13 a third party has been brought in to investigate the accusations.
Kingsbury High School is located in Berclair.
We'll keep you updated in this situation once additional information is available.
