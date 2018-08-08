0 SCS principal suspended over grade changing, harassment accusations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials told FOX13 the principal of Kingsbury High School has been suspended.

Principal Terry Ross was placed on leave Monday afternoon.

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson told FOX13 the principal was accused of harassment and grade-changing in May of this year.

An SCS school board member said a teacher at Kingsbury High School accused Ross of grade changes as well.

And she said there are steps to take before making accusations about a grade change.

“There is a process that has to be afforded to not only the teacher, but the person who is being accused of the grade changes,” Love said.

Love told FOX13 that it started at another school.

A grade changing scandal involving Trezevant High School opened the door for other accusations, Love said.

"When the Trezevant investigation took place our investigator he did say there were several schools that had a high number of grade changes,” Love said.

Hopson said the school board is investigating the grade changing accusations at Kingsbury.

“I think there is a legitimate reason for what happened,” Hopson said.

"If it was an actual grade change because the student did make up work, or if somebody went in and purposely changed a grade the student didn’t earn,” Love said.

Hopson said third party investigators are only looking into the work place harassment Ross is accused of at this time.

Love said she is encouraging anyone who may have information about grade changes or anything illegal being done in schools to come forward.

