0 SCS providing basic hygiene products to about 10K students thanks to $90K grant

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Students who can't afford basic hygiene products are receiving extra help thanks to a $90,000 grant from United Healthcare.

The company is giving products to about 10,000 students attending at least 20 Shelby County Schools.

On Friday afternoon, products were given to Kate Bond Middle School. More supplies will be handed out at schools over the next few weeks.

"We have some students that (weren't) around because they were being teased and bullied because of their smell… because maybe they weren't able to do what other students normally do and everything," said teacher Fran Wilson.

There are separate bags for young men and women.

At least 20 schools will receive products. The focus is on helping children from low-income families.

Donovyn Marino attends Kate Bond Middle School and said this will help his friends who struggle with self-esteem.

"If they don't feel confident in how they smell, look whatever… If they don't come to school, that makes me feel really bad because they are missing out on education just because of the way people may think of them," said Marino.

Right now, Shelby County Schools is still gathering supplies that will help students feel comfortable at school.

"If I can help and this school can help then I think it's a great opportunity for these hygiene products to be available to students," Marino said.

SCS officials plan on helping more schools. They are looking for volunteers to help assemble supplies to bring to students.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call 901-416-7396.

