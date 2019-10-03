SCS released statement after threatening message written on wall at Southwind High School

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a threatening message was written on the wall at Southwind High School.
FOX13 has received countless phone calls, emails, and more concerning the threat.
The message threatened a shooting could take place at the high school on October 4. Students said the message was written on the girl's bathroom wall.
Shelby County Schools released the following incident concerning the threat:
A threatening message was found written on a wall at Southwind High School this morning. No students are in danger – and no weapons have been found on campus. The matter is under investigation and the person found to be responsible will receive appropriate disciplinary action. Additional security officers will be on campus through the end of the week as a precaution. Parents have also been notified. Safety is our top priority, and we will always be proactive and vigilant to ensure the safety of our schools.
