SCS releases statement after SCSO claimed local principal pointed gun at individuals on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Shelby County Schools have released a statement Sunday evening a day after the Shelby County Sheriff's office issued a press release regarding a robocall message from Southwind High principal, Christopher Hardiman.
According to SCSO, a robocall message was sent out to parents on Friday stating for a "fact" that a deputy pointed a shotgun in the direction of a group of individuals who were allegedly fighting.
The Shelby County Sheriff's office is disputing the claims.
SCS told FOX13 they provided an update to Southwind HS families about an inaccurate detail shared in a phone message Friday (5/3/19).
Below you can read the full statement from SCS:
"We have updated Southwind HS families about an inaccurate detail shared in a phone message Friday (5/3/19). That afternoon, a call was sent home to inform parents that a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy responded to a reported after-school fight and used his shotgun in attempt to break up the incident. The phone message incorrectly stated that the deputy pointed his weapon in the area of the individuals involved in the incident, which the Sheriff’s Department has corrected in a press release this weekend. Friday’s phone message was sent to address concerns from parents regarding rumors that an officer pointed a gun at students on campus. Principal Hardiman was adhering to protocol in making families aware of the safety-related matter and addressing specific parent concerns. However, we recognize the sensitivity of such a claim and regret the confusion caused by not verifying that specific detail further in our efforts to update families quickly. The SCSO is a tremendous partner, and Shelby County Schools will continue to count on them to help keep our students and schools safe. Additionally, we are committed to strengthening our relationships with all local law enforcement agencies to ensure situations like this do not occur again."
