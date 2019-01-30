SCS revokes charter license of Gateway University; school to close in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools has voted to revoke the charter license of a local charter school.
According to school officials, Gateway University Charter School’s charter license has been revoked. It will close when the school year ends in May 2019.
School officials told FOX13 they will provide a statement in the next few days regarding the district’s decision.
In recent weeks, Gateway has been under fire for allegations of fraudulent grades and poor performance.
SCS leaders gave Gateway the lowest score in the district last week. The school received a rating of 1.64 on a scale of 1-5.
Shortly before, the district conducted an investigation into Gateway after a whistleblower came forward with allegations of unlicensed teachers for some topics – and students receiving the same grade in class.
The investigation revealed a series of academic violations, including every student earning a 92 percent in geometry – and the use of unlicensed teachers for English and World History.
SCS told FOX13 that eight charter schools have closed since 2014-15. Four were revoked and four voluntarily closed.
Gateway is one of six new charter schools that opened during the 2017-18 school year, but its second year as a charter school will be its last.
