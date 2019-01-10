SCS rules against appeal in former principal grade-changing scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After the principal of Hamilton High School was demoted in December, the school board had a meeting to attempt to reverse the ruling.
Former principal Monekea Smith was demoted to a teacher after a 20-day suspension after she admitted to violated SCS policy.
However, the Shelby County School board denied the request to appeal the action against Smith.
"It is recommended that the Shelby County Board of Education upholds the hearing officer's recommendation," said the SCS school board.
The district’s investigation found report card grades for students at Hamilton High School were changed from failing to passing after the end of the 2016-17 school year.
The investigation was led by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III, of the Butler Snow law firm.
Students at Hamilton High School protested the principal’s suspension in January, demanding the district allow the principal to return to the school.
