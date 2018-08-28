SCS school closes for rodents

A Shelby County high school was closed because of an animal problem, according to a school board member.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. man found guilty in daughter’s death police originally thought was accidental
- Investigators crack case of mystery drug causing overdoses in Mississippi
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was leaving home for college
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Stephanie Love told FOX13 Kirby High School had issues with rodents.
Love said the superintendent told her they wanted to make sure the issue was fixed before the children came back to school.
"A rodent infestation was happening outside the school and it caused a few to get inside," Love said.
School board member Stephanie Love just told me it is because of a rodant infestation. Info coming up on FFOX13GMM https://t.co/x6p2v0JW7H— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) August 28, 2018
It is not clear how many animals were able to get inside, and what exactly was happening outside the school.
FOX13 is monitoring this developing story and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}