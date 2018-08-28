  • SCS school closes for rodents

    A Shelby County high school was closed because of an animal problem, according to a school board member. 

    Stephanie Love told FOX13 Kirby High School had issues with rodents. 

    Love said the superintendent told her they wanted to make sure the issue was fixed before the children came back to school. 

    "A rodent infestation was happening outside the school and it caused a few to get inside," Love said. 

    It is not clear how many animals were able to get inside, and what exactly was happening outside the school. 

