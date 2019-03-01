  • SCS seeking parents feedback for future school calendars

    By: Courtney Mickens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is asking for parents feedback on future school calendars.

    They have posted three options, and a survey on the SCS website for the next two school years.

    One option is school for 180 full days while the other two options offer 175 full days.

    The two options with 175 full days would complete the school year with half days on the calendar.

    There are also three different start days included in the options.

    The SCS survey will be open until midnight on Monday.

    For more information on the survey, click here.

