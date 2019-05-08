SCS students using personal experiences to reform school discipline

After being suspended, expelled and even arrested, six Shelby County students have a seat at the table to reform school discipline.
This group of young men spent the last few months working on recommendations to reduce school violence.
This is the same group of students that pushed for free MATA bus passes for high school students in the district.
Now, these students can potentially use their personal experiences within- and out-of-school suspensions to help change the experiences for future generations in Shelby County.
The changes they want to make to keep kids out of trouble, and in the classroom -- WEDNESDAY on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
