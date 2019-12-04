SCS superintendent asks U of M to retire Lorenzen Wright's jersey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools superintendent Joris Ray asked the University of Memphis to retire Lorenzen Wright's jersey number.
Wright wore number 55 when he played basketball for the University of Memphis from 1994-1996.
Wright also played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2001-2006.
The letter Ray wrote to University of Memphis President David Rudd read in part:
On behalf of Shelby County Schools, and as a University of Memphis alumni, I'm esteemed to be at the forefront of a collective effort aimed at honoring one of Memphis' cherished sons. I am writing to seek your support in retiring the jersey of Lorenzen Wright.
As I cheered in the stands at a recent Tiger's basketball game against Ole Miss, I noticed Wright's Number 55 jersey was absent among the ranks of retired Memphis athletes. As a friend and brother, I was compelled to initiate the commemoration of Wright's collegiate vestige.
Wright was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, who subsequently played for the University of Memphis from 1994-1996. Wright displayed adept athleticism and became a highly efficient rebounder and scorer during his time as a Tiger. He was recognized as a Third Team All-America by the Associated Press as a sophomore.
Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.
Related: Billy Ray Turner, suspect in Lorenzen Wright murder, appears in court briefly Wednesday morning
Ray closed the letter by saying:
Wright's legacy is treasured through his children and through the lives he touched. Thank you for considering this appeal to retire his jersey as an opportunity to honor his name, lived experiences, and his valuable contributions to the University of Memphis
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M
- North Carolina woman on oxygen killed when her cigarette blows up tank
- Woman pulls gun on McDonald's employees because she received ketchup instead of jelly, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}