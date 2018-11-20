SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson officially announces resignation

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Schools superintendent is making an announcement regarding his future.
He is resigning as the Superintendent of the Shelby County School District.
FOX13 confirmed through sources earlier today that he would resign. However, minutes before the news conference, SCS made it official.
He is leaving for a job with Cigna in the private sector.
His last day will be January 8th.
An interim superintendent has not been announced and the school board said they will not make an announcement before winter break.
Hopson took over the district in 2013 after the merger between the former Memphis City Schools and the old Shelby County Schools.
Before becoming superintendent, Hopson served as the lead attorney for Legacy MCS. A little more than a year ago, the SCS board extended Hopson’s contract for two more years.
