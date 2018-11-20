SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to make announcement about his future with district, sources say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Schools superintendent is expected to make an announcement regarding his future on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
Dorsey Hopson is expected to call a news conference Tuesday to discuss his future, sources said.
Two of the sources – who are not being identified – are executive level leaders within SCS, and they confirmed Hopson will be making the announcement tomorrow.
Hopson took over the district in 2013 after the merger between the former Memphis City Schools and the old Shelby County Schools.
Before becoming superintendent, Hopson served as the lead attorney for Legacy MCS. A little more than a year ago, the SCS board extended Hopson’s contract for two more years.
That would have him serve as superintendent through the 2019-20 school year.
Now, we do not know what exactly Hopson will announce tomorrow, but FOX13 is told it will have “something to do with his future with SCS.”
