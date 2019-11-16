SCS teacher on leave after allegedly assaulting student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County School teacher has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
According to the child's aunt, the child was grabbed and punched in the ribs by a teacher at Hickory Ridge Middle School.
The alleged incident happened on Thursday at Hickory Ridge Middle School.
According to the police report, the situation unfolded very differently.
Shelby County Schools sent a statement to FOX13 that read:
"Student safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving student safety very seriously. These allegations were immediately reported to the appropriate authorities, and the matter is currently under investigation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."
What we learned about the incident from the police report and speaking to the child's aunt- Coming up on FOX13 News at 6
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway holding news conference ahead of Alcorn State game
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- 13 things to do this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}