SCS teachers get 3% raise next month, some educators will receive bonus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Teachers in Shelby County Schools are receiving a 3% raise that will go into effect next month.

Teacher salaries in Shelby County is what Superintendent Joris Ray said he wanted to improve since becoming superintendent.

Tuesday night at a Shelby County School Board meeting Supt. Ray announced teachers will receive a 3% raise.

Keith Williams from the Memphis - Shelby Education Association said the raises have not been discussed at all with any of the unions representing SCS teachers.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about, I don’t know where it but it is a total disrespect for what we are asking,” Williams said.

Williams said the raises won’t affect teachers with more than 19 years on the job - which isn’t fair.

“They will get a one time bonus and their pay will stay the same. Their pay has been the same for the last six years and that is unacceptable,” Williams said.

The Superintendent also announced the beginning of a merit pay system that will allow teachers to receive bonuses based on their evaluations.

All of which Williams said will not benefit teacher paychecks in the long run.

“Will that happen? We have not even spoken about merit-based pay. Does the district have resources to do that? I don’t know,” Williams said.

An SCS spokesperson confirmed with me the district is still in bargaining with Memphis-Shelby County Education Association and United Education Association of Shelby County for a new teacher agreement on issues such as working conditions and pay.

Counselors, librarians, and social workers will receive the 3% raise.

Superintendent Joris M. Ray released the following statement: “I can’t understand why someone who represents teachers would fight us on pay increases. I visit schools every day and listen to educators who are the heartbeat of this District. I am FOREVER a TEACHER first, and then a superintendent. As we continue to engage in collaborative conferencing or discussions with association leaders concerning future compensation models, I wanted to give teachers what they need RIGHT NOW. Our 2019-20 compensation plan was approved by the Shelby County Schools Board and the Tennessee Department of Education. We have conferred with the State to ensure we are in compliance with regulations and have been in conversation with them prior to the announcement of the pay increase. We are honoring our differentiated pay scale as promised to teachers, and the three percent increase is IN ADDITION TO our State commitment. As I articulated last night, I DO NOT need a proxy to speak directly to teachers and I’m certain they are not alarmed by noise, rhetoric, and untruths.”



