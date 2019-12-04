SCS to begin optional, onsite lead testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools are moving forward with their plan to provide optional lead teasing to students.
Last month 24 Shelby County schools tested positive for lead.
Related: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24
Shelby County Schools sent out more information Wednesday about how they are handling the situation moving forward, starting with testing students for lead.
According to SCS, letters were sent home to parents with an opt-in form and a health questionnaire.
If parents want their child to complete the optional testing, that form has to be completed and turned into the child's school by Friday Dec 6.
SCS will then compile a schedule and tell parents when the Health Department is coming to their school.
SCS also wrote:
The screening process consists of a three-parts, including the questionnaire, sticking of the finger to draw blood and additional testing, like analyzing samples at the home or other areas that the child frequently visits. Then the results will be mailed directly to the parent by the Department of Health.
For more information, please contact your school directly or visit www.scsk12.org/safewater.
Related: MLGW offers free water testing kit for lead
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents, others for $100M
- North Carolina woman on oxygen killed when her cigarette blows up tank
- Woman pulls gun on McDonald's employees because she received ketchup instead of jelly, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}