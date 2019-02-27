SCS to sell former Graceland Elementary

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County school board voted to sell the former Graceland Elementary school site to a real estate agency to build new homes Tuesday night.
The district sold the land to Infinity Realtors, Inc. for $200,000 which was the appraised price in 2017. The group plans to build 45 homes on the 13 acres of land.
Thomas Robinson, who lives across the street from the old elementary school site, said he likes the area and wouldn’t mind a few new neighbors but not 45.
“I think it'll make the neighborhood a little crowded. 45 homes? I think that would crowd it out,” he said.
Daryl Lewis, principal broker for Infinity Realtors, Inc., said the homes would be priced between $160 and 180,000.
Christopher Davis is the president of the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Committee.
He said he hopes the school board will work with more community groups to repurpose these properties to best fit the community's needs.
In this case, he said Whitehaven needs more housing.
“Certainly, as we think about luring young families, younger adults into Whitehaven, we have some need for more housing, affordable housing but quality at the same time,” said Davis.
Infinity Realtors, Inc. said it’ll take 18-24 months to build the new homes.
