SCS uses virtual reality program to show Memphis students dangers of texting and driving

AT&T and Shelby County Schools partnered Monday to teach East High School students the dangers of texting and driving.
They used virtual reality to show students how quickly they can miss something on the road by distractions.
AT&T’s Michael Stephenson said he travels throughout the Eastern United States with the program.
“When you're a driver you think you're almost invincible, and you think about yourself, not necessarily other families next to you on the roadways,” he said.
Their research shows nearly nine out of 10 people admit to using their phones while driving.
The students watched car crashes and heard people’s stories during the experience.
“They're able to hear firsthand from real life avatars that share their story and how their lives changed forever,” Stephenson said.
Distracted driving is responsible for nearly 60 percent of teenager car accidents in the United States.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}