SCS using new elementary literacy lab school to improve student reading levels

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County School District is working to improve reading levels with a new Elementary Literacy Lab School.
It's a partnership between SCS and the Memphis Teacher Residency (MTR) with the goal of getting 90 percent of third graders reading on grade level by 2025.
If approved by the school board, the program would be housed out of Winchester Elementary School for the first couple of years.
“[MTR is] going to be providing a resident teacher, as well as we will be providing a teacher, so we'll have two teachers in a majority of our classrooms in K-3, and really concentrating and supporting that work around early literacy,” said Angela Whitelaw, SCS Chief of Schools.
In 2018, 27 percent of Shelby County third graders were proficient on the state's TNReady in English Language Arts.
The district said that’s an increase of more than five points from the year before.
“We want to guarantee that all our third-grade students are reading on grade level and we have to put some safety nets in place to make sure that happens,” said Whitelaw.
She said they will start collecting data and feedback as early as six weeks into the program.
Whitelaw said the literacy lab will remain at Winchester Elementary School for two-to-three years, and then they'll evaluate how to expand the program across the district.
