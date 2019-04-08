SCS Vice Chair to present resolution to permanently hire Dr. Joris Ray as superintendent

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools Vice Chair Stephanie Love will present a resolution to suspend the national search and begin the process of hiring Dr. Joris Ray as the permanent superintendent.
She plans to present the resolution at the next regular meeting. That meeting should take place near the end of April.
If the school board plans to move forward with a national search, the committee's recommendation is to hire Ray and Associates Inc., based in Cedar Rapis, IA.
This is the same firm who assited with the Memphis City School district when the board hired Kriner Cash.
The initial estimate for a national search would be $44,000.
