SCS warns students not to be 'tricked by a fake treat' on Halloween

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 10,700 people have signed a change.org petition calling for no school for October 31 for all Shelby County Schools and the number continues to climb.
Hailey Richardson started the petition saying, "I feel like all students should get a day off to get ready for trick or treating."
SCS tweeted a reply warning students not to be "tricked by a fake treat." SCS will be in session as usual tomorrow and Friday.
Don't be tricked by a fake treat! 👻 Despite an online student petition to cancel school, SCS will be in session as usual tomorrow and Friday. 🔮— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) October 30, 2019
(FYI, next Friday is a half-day!) pic.twitter.com/AmZvzzMasi
