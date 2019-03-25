  • SCSO: Body discovered in Loosahatchie River

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A body was discovered Sunday in the Loosahatchie River on Sunday.

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on the 4700 block of N. Watkins where a person was found.

    A rescue team responded to recover the body from the river.

    The identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.

