SCSO: Body discovered in Loosahatchie River

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A body was discovered Sunday in the Loosahatchie River on Sunday.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on the 4700 block of N. Watkins where a person was found.
A rescue team responded to recover the body from the river.
The identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.
