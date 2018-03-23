0 SCSO busts credit card theft operation, recovers guns and dozens of gift car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A recent credit card fraud bust turned up hundreds of gift cards, cell phones, and even guns.

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent nearly four months investigating the fraud.

On Tuesday, they arrested Travis Boyd who is currently charged with identity theft, illegal possession of credit cards, and theft.

“He would basically go into the store and just steal them at the register, because there’s no value,” said Detective Steve Biefbrodt. “Then just re-encode them with someone else’s credit card.”

This week, Detective Bierbrodt and his team arrested Boyd and a teenager for stealing other people’s money.

“The information we received was the suspect had multiple cards and just swiped until one work,” he said.

SCSO seized more than 70 cards and thousands worth of stuff. The credit card theft dated back to May of last year.

Detective Bierbrodt said the total theft hasn’t been calculated, but he estimates it will exceed $50,000.

Police are not sure how many people have their credit card stolen or if they are even from Shelby County. They have a massive spreadsheet of credit card information though, that they now have to match up with bank information and real victims.

Erica Geisel is a recent victim.

“They stole $1,300 in six minutes, in like eight transactions,” said Geisel.

Ten days ago, her debit card info stolen. It may be a coincidence but she also works at the cricket wireless where Boyd used stolen cards.

“We spoke to detectives about [the crime], and then [Boyd] came in again and we called the cops, but I think he got suspicious and ran,” she said.

Police said Boyd put credit card info on everything from a hotel key card to PF Changs, to an Advance Auto Parts card that said “get your hands dirty.”

Investigators believe they have Boyd’s fingerprints all over this crime, but their work is just beginning on the case, and others like it.

“How many more Travis Boyd’s are there out there?” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Oh, everywhere. This happens all the time. In the city, county, in the state and the country,” said Bierbrodt.

Detectives said more arrests are almost certain. They said Boyd intentionally recruited juveniles to help with the crimes because they were less likely to be caught and locked inside 201 Poplar.

