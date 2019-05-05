SCSO claims SCS prinicpal incorrectly told parents a deputy pointed gun at individuals on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The Shelby County Sheriff's office issued a press release on Saturday regarding a robocall message from Southwind High principal, Christopher Hardiman.
According to SCSO, a robocall message was sent out to parents on Friday stating for a "fact" that a deputy pointed a shotgun in the direction of a group of individuals who were allegedly fighting.
The Shelby County Sheriff's office is disputing the claims.
SCS Board Member, Kevin Woods told FOX13, "On Monday we will talk to the Superintendent to get the facts about this incident."
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responds to robocall message sent out by Southwind High School principal Chris Hardiman. Click press release for full account and response by SCSO. pic.twitter.com/2LevVmRjCx— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 5, 2019
