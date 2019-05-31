  • SCSO corrections deputy shot at Memphis apartment complex day after graduating from academy

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County corrections deputy who just graduated from the academy was shot at a Memphis apartment complex.

    The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 in the 2800 block of Treasure Island. The address is associated with the Eden at Watersedge Apartments.

    Memphis police said a woman was located with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said a female was detained at the crime scene. No charges have been filed at this time, but the shooting is under investigation.

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was a Corrections Deputy who graduated from the Academy Thursday night.

    They did not release the name of the corrections deputy, but did release a statement on Twitter.

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends,” SCSO said in the tweet.

