SCSO corrections deputy shot at Memphis apartment complex day after graduating from academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County corrections deputy who just graduated from the academy was shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 in the 2800 block of Treasure Island. The address is associated with the Eden at Watersedge Apartments.
Memphis police said a woman was located with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said a female was detained at the crime scene. No charges have been filed at this time, but the shooting is under investigation.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim was a Corrections Deputy who graduated from the Academy Thursday night.
Corrections Deputy Recruit Graduation Ceremony was held tonight at First Baptist Church-Broad Ave. Congrats to 29 men & women who officially became @ShelbyTNSheriff Corrections Deputies. Honor, Courage, and Commitment. Thanks to keynote speaker, Judge Jennifer Johnson-Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/maqOJJkZEv— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 31, 2019
They did not release the name of the corrections deputy, but did release a statement on Twitter.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends,” SCSO said in the tweet.
We are confirming that the female shot in this incident is a Corrections Deputy that graduated last night from our academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy along with her family and friends. https://t.co/GYLi4ygb6c— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 31, 2019
